Bangladesh publishers to raise book prices by up to 27% amid paper crisis

The Bangladesh Book Publishers and Sellers Association has decided to raise book prices by up to 27 percent in the new year due to rising prices of paper.

The imports of paper and pulp have fallen due to a dollar crisis. Amid the shortage of paper, the prices of books and exercise books have rising, raising concerns about printing creative books for the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in February.

Shyamal Paul, a vice-president of the association, said: “Our business needs to survive after paper prices have increased threefold. We may need to charge Tk 1,200 in place of Tk 400 for a book, but no one will buy books in that case. People will suffer. So, we’ve announced a nominal price rise.”