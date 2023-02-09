LPG customers pay ‘Tk 27bn extra per month’, consumer rights agency estimates

The traders created an artificial crisis and made a way for profiteer by exploiting the growing demand ahead of Ramadan, DNCRP Director General Shafiquzzaman said.

He dismissed their argument that the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission is not taking into account additional costs while setting LPG prices monthly.

“When the BERC asked you to tell them what the additional costs are, you sought three months’ time to submit a report. So what does it mean?”

Shafiquzzaman said the DNCRP will recommend action against those responsible for the exorbitant prices of LPG, which is used for cooking at home or eateries.

“If we go by the rules, LPG businesses will have to be shut down. But this isn’t the solution because cylinder gas is widely used now.”

A total of 28 companies, including Bashundhara LP Gas Limited, Omera LPG, Beximco LPG, Jamuna Gas, Meghna Fresh LPG Ltd, JMI Industrial Gas Limited and BM Energy (BD) Ltd, are in the business of refilling LPG cylinders.

The Bashundhara LPG representative Zakaria Jalal in the meeting alleged they had sent 10 to 12 letters to the BERC in the past few months to “correct” its formula to fix the rates by taking into consideration additional costs.