Government to pay less for fertiliser as global prices fall

The government has approved six proposals to buy 230,000 tonnes of three types of fertilisers from the international market, with up to Tk 16 less per kg than before.

A cabinet committee approved three proposals of the industries ministry to buy 90,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser, two from the agriculture ministry to buy 100,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser and another proposal from the agriculture ministry to buy 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser on Wednesday.

Syed Mahbub Khan, an additional cabinet secretary, said 30,000 urea fertiliser would be purchased for Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation from Muntajat of Qatar at Tk 991.1 million, or Tk 33 per kg.

For another lot of 30,000 tonnes of urea from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited, the government has agreed to pay Tk 996.5 million, or Tk 33.21 per kg.