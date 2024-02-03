    বাংলা

    Thailand, Sri Lanka sign free trade agreement

    The island nation has been renewing a focus on trade deals to foster economic growth and help its battered economy

    Uditha JayasingheReuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 03:10 PM

    Thailand and Sri Lanka signed a Free Trade Agreement on Saturday, a move Sri Lanka hopes will help it emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades.

    The island nation has been renewing a focus on trade deals to foster economic growth and help its battered economy, which is estimated by the World Bank to have contracted 3.8% last year, after a severe foreign exchange crunch plunged it into a wider financial crisis.

    The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is aimed at enhancing market opportunities, with negotiations covering various aspects such as Trade in Goods, Investment, Customs Procedure and Intellectual Property Rights, the short statement added.

    A delegation headed by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived in Colombo on Saturday to sign the FTA along with other agreements and Thavisin will also attend Sri Lanka's 76th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

    "This will provide tremendous business opportunities for both sides. We encourage our private sectors to explore the potentials of two-way trade and investment," Prime Minister Thavisin told a joint media briefing following the signing.

    The two countries also signed a new bilateral air services agreement, providing for liberalized air services between the two countries.

    The countries' two-way trade was worth about $460 million in 2021, Sri Lankan central bank data shows. Sri Lanka exports mainly tea and precious stones to Thailand and imports electronic equipment, food, rubber, plastics and pharmaceuticals.

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership two months after suspension
    ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership after suspension
    The SLC filed an appeal against their suspension with the ICC on Nov 21
    An activist performs as he wears social media logos on his shirt during a protest near the parliament as Sri Lanka's parliament readies to pass an Online Safety Bill that the government says is needed to deal with online fraud, abuse and false statements that impact national security, but which opponents of the bill warn could suppress free speech, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jan 24, 2024.
    Sri Lanka votes on law to regulate online content
    Opposition politicians and activists allege the social media regulation bill will muzzle free speech
    A red onion is placed on Sri Lankan currency notes as a weight at a vegetable stall at the main market, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jul 6, 2023.
    Sri Lanka central bank keeps policy rates unchanged to tame inflation
    The bank forgoes a rate cut as a new tax threatened upward pressure on expenses and fuelled concerns about inflation
    Two Sri Lankan army members stand at Sri Lanka's biggest hospital in Colombo during a countrywide one-day strike by healthcare workers in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jan 16, 2024. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka shows signs of recovery but challenges remain: IMF
    Helped by a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, the South Asian country is on the path to recovery from its worst financial crisis in seven decades

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps