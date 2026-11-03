November 04, 2026

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Bangladesh, South Korea agree to form 'joint working group' after CEPA discussions

The two countries are looking to expand cooperation beyond textiles and garments

Bangladesh, South Korea agree to form &#039;joint working group&#039; after CEPA discussions

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 11:24 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 11:24 PM

Bangladesh and South Korea have agreed to establish a joint working group to identify priority sectors and strengthen trade, investment and private-sector cooperation following discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Seoul between Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-sung, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

The group will include government and business representatives and identify priority reforms, investment opportunities and ways to improve the business environment and expand private-sector participation, including through public-private partnerships (PPPs), the ministry said.

Amir Khosru said the conclusion of CEPA discussions had created an opportunity to broaden economic ties and move beyond the traditional textiles and readymade garments-based partnership.

“Now we have an opportunity to build a broader, technology-driven economic relationship with Korea,” he said.

The minister identified electronics and semiconductors, shipbuilding, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and digital and creative industries as potential areas for cooperation.

Other investment opportunities include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agro-processing, logistics, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure.

The ministry said he outlined steps to improve the investment climate, including automating capital repatriation, scrapping duties on electronics raw materials and simplifying customs and port procedures.

Khosru also called for greater use of government-to-government and PPP models to accelerate strategic infrastructure and energy projects.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with major South Korean companies, including Hyundai Glovis, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Electronics.

Talks with Hyundai Glovis covered logistics, ports and the automotive industry, while discussions with Hanwha Ocean focused on shipbuilding, repairs and maritime infrastructure.

Hanwha Ocean proposed starting with ship repair, maintenance and retrofitting before expanding into higher-value shipbuilding activities.

The meeting with Samsung Electronics President Kim Woo-jun focused on cooperation in electronics manufacturing, AI, digital connectivity and workforce development.

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