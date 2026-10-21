Makkah defence pact: Full text of Turkey-Saudi-Pakistan agreement

Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials meet for talks on the Makkah defence pact in Riyadh, Oct 5, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials meet for talks on the Makkah defence pact in Riyadh, Oct 5, 2026. Photo: Reuters

The full text of the Makkah Defence Pact, signed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, has come to light.

It commits the three countries to one another’s defence, much like Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Turkish government submitted the text to its parliament on Tuesday, almost two months after the three countries signed the pact in August to create a new international defence alliance.

The text, obtained exclusively by Middle East Eye, names no specific country or region as a threat.

The British news outlet has published what it calls an unofficial translation of the full text. The main points follow:

Preamble

The governments of Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, referred to as the “Parties” or “Core Parties”, cite mutual respect for sovereignty, the principles of the UN Charter, international law and relevant domestic law.

They agree to bring existing mechanisms of cooperation, coordination and integration in their defence partnership into a joint defence agreement.

They reaffirm their willingness to develop relations on the basis of cooperation, coordination and integration covering the interoperability, readiness and effectiveness of their armed forces, strengthening bonds of friendship and brotherhood among them and their peoples.

They reaffirm the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, sovereign equality, territorial integrity and the inviolability of internationally recognised borders.

They declare that mutual support measures are essential if their independence, sovereignty or territorial integrity face armed attack.

They stress joint efforts and coordination, in line with international law and the UN Charter, for global and regional peace, stability and security.

They also express a desire to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism, strengthen cooperation in regional and international organisations to adopt common positions, and further develop defence and defence-industry cooperation.

Articles

Article 1: The parties will cooperate to ensure and safeguard one another’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of their borders.

Article 2: The collective-defence clause above, tied to the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Article 3: The parties will cooperate closely in defence, the defence industry and security, develop relations among their armed forces and carry out agreed activities to strengthen defence cooperation.

Article 4: They will hold regular consultations on international security. They will assist one another continuously and cooperate on individual and joint measures based on common assessments, to protect vital interests and national security and eliminate threats.

Article 5: They will strengthen cooperation, including at the operational level, in combating terrorism in all its forms that harms regional and international stability and security.

Article 6: In wartime and peacetime, they will encourage personnel exchanges among defence institutions, joint training programmes and exercises, and deployments to increase the interoperability of their armed forces.

Article 7: On the basis of mutual agreement, they will support technology sharing among defence-industry institutions, joint technology development, joint production and cooperation in these areas:

• Encouraging joint production in defence

• Defence innovation through joint research and development in technologies needing specialised expertise

• Training personnel and supporting the military industry within the parties’ territories through experts from any party

• Sharing expertise and lessons learned in defence industry, research and development, and innovation

• Other areas mutually agreed

Article 8:

• The core parties will set up a “Strategic Political and Defence Committee” of foreign ministers, defence ministers and chiefs of general staff. It will provide strategic direction for joint defence, develop cooperation and address obstacles in implementation.

• The committee will meet twice a year, with hosting rotating among the parties. Leaders may meet once a year if deemed necessary.

• It may set up subcommittees, and agreements or protocols will be negotiated where necessary.

• By consensus of the core parties, it will approve the procedures and principles for other parties to join.

• A Secretariat headquartered in Saudi Arabia will serve the committee and will conclude a headquarters agreement with Saudi Arabia. Its functioning, structure and establishment will be set later by consensus of the core parties.

• The Secretariat will be headed by a secretary-general on a three-year rotational term among the core parties. The first will be a Pakistani citizen.

• The article does not prejudice existing military cooperation committees.

Article 9: The parties will share intelligence through mutually agreed secure channels, observing information security, data protection and confidentiality.

Article 10: Subject to the availability and compatibility of logistical support services, they will provide one another logistical support in peacetime, wartime and other emergencies, including weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment.

Article 11: Without prejudice to international law and relevant domestic laws, the parties accept the agreement as the legal basis for implementing its provisions and will propose additional legal measures where necessary.

Article 12: The agreement does not prejudice the parties’ rights and obligations under international agreements they have previously concluded.

Article 13: The parties will respect the confidentiality of classified information and documents and national legislation. Such material will not be shared with any state, company or person outside the parties, and access will be on a “need-to-know” basis for people with the appropriate security clearance.

Article 14: Disputes over interpretation or implementation will be settled amicably through consultations and discussions.

Article 15: The agreement may be amended through consultations and unanimous agreement of the core parties.

Article 16:

• The agreement must be ratified under each party’s procedures. It enters into force when the final instrument of ratification is deposited with the Secretariat of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee.

• It remains in force indefinitely.

• Any party may withdraw after 10 years from entry into force, giving written notice through diplomatic channels at least three months in advance.

• Termination or withdrawal does not affect ongoing activities or projects agreed before that date.

• Responsibilities for protecting classified information continue after termination or withdrawal.

The agreement was signed in three original copies in Turkish, Arabic and English, each equally authentic. If interpretations differ, the English text prevails.