On the precipice: How Credit Suisse's day of drama unfolded

On March 16, 2008, Bear Stearns was forced into the arms of JPMorgan Chase & Co in a dramatic weekend rescue after Wall Street turned on the investment bank, fearing it would collapse.

Fifteen years later, Credit Suisse Group found itself on a similar precipice. The Swiss lender, weakened by a series of scandals, had seen its already-low share price fall even further after the failure in recent days of two US banks, SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

So, when Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said his bank, the largest investor in Credit Suisse, could not give it more money, investors ran for the exits.

It didn't matter that Saudi National Bank also gave a reason - further investment would leave it with more than 10% of Credit Suisse's shares, a regulatory hurdle - and that it said it was happy with the Swiss bank's turnaround plan.

Nor did it matter that Credit Suisse Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner had been out over the past few days trying to reassure investors that the bank was strong, with enough capital and liquidity.