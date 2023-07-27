India's private lenders grab brisk business at the cost of soaring attrition

Remuneration in the category has grown 8-10% annually over the past year, in line with the broader job market, Teamlease's Chakraborty said. "But staffers will try to maximize gains in a growing market by switching jobs if they have the opportunity," she added.

Exits are not just for salary upgrade but also for perks like flexibility in working conditions, said another banker who declined to be named. Most exits happen within six months of joining, this person added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, which has seen the sharpest jump in attrition, saw the worst churn at junior levels, it said.

While the bank is seeing about 10% attrition at the senior level and 20% at the mid-level, attrition is nearly 50% at the junior level, said Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"The bank is working on areas such as engagement, training and technology and automation to control attribution," Ekambaram said at the lender's post-earnings analyst call over the weekend.

High employee turnover can pose significant operational risks to banks including disruption in customer services and ethical issues, MK Jain, a deputy governor at India's central bank said in a speech in May. Jain has since retired.