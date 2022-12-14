Bangladesh to hold public hearing on Jan 8 on proposal to raise retail power price

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has decided to hold a public hearing on Jan 8 on distributors’ proposal to raise retail power price in line with the bulk tariff hike.
The hearing would continue on Jan 9 if it does not end in a day, the BERC said in a recent notice.
Citizens and organisations interested in the hearing will need to register for the hearing by Jan 1. They may also submit their written opinions to the commission by that time.
The distributors proposed the retail price rise after the BERC increased the bulk tariff by 19.92 percent to Tk 6.2 per unit.
During the announcement, the BERC said the change in the power tariff will have no impact on the retail prices faced by consumers for the time being.
Azharul Islam, managing director of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, had said at that time they wanted the retail prices readjusted in line with the rise in the wholesale price.
“We’re almost breaking even now after incurring a bit of loss last year. This is why we’ll need a readjustment if the price is raised again,” he had said.
The government reintroduced rolling blackouts in July following a gas shortage fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war. It also raised gas and fuel oil prices to save the depleted foreign currency reserves.
The power crisis hit a nadir after widespread power grid failures, but things have improved in winter when less energy is consumed for cooling.
UP TO THE REGULATOR FOR NOW
The government has recently amended the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Ordinance, giving the government the powers to lower or raise the prices of electricity and fuel directly in ‘special circumstances’.
When the government raised fuel prices in August, the decision was challenged in the High Court as only the BERC had the powers to adjust energy prices following a process set by the law.
The government then moved to change the law to avoid complications, saying the BERC faces some problems, for example, then cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam had said, when sometimes it cannot coordinate properly on an urgent basis in case of immediate needs.
Facing questions from reporters on the issue at a programme on Tuesday, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government would leave the decision on power price to the BERC for now.
“The government will look into the issue when the prices need to be raised quickly. Let the distributors follow the process for now. If they cannot end it fast, we’ll think about an alternative.”