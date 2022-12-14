Bangladesh to hold public hearing on Jan 8 on proposal to raise retail power price

“We’re almost breaking even now after incurring a bit of loss last year. This is why we’ll need a readjustment if the price is raised again,” he had said.



The government reintroduced rolling blackouts in July following a gas shortage fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war. It also raised gas and fuel oil prices to save the depleted foreign currency reserves.



The power crisis hit a nadir after widespread power grid failures, but things have improved in winter when less energy is consumed for cooling.



