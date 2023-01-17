    বাংলা

    Russian anti-monopoly agency fines Apple $17 million: TASS

    Apple forced Russian developers to use Apple's payment services with the iOS App Store, in violation of Russia's competition rules

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM

    Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) fined Apple about $17.4 million, the regulator said on Tuesday, over what it said was the US company's abuse of its dominant market position. 

    In a statement, the regulator said it had previously found that Apple forced Russian developers to use Apple's payment services with the iOS App Store, in violation of Russia's competition rules. 

    It said Apple must pay the fine within two months.

    RELATED STORIES
    India writes to IMF backing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan
    India writes to IMF backing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan
    Sri Lanka has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue to receive an IMF loan
    ​​Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, Jul 18, 2022. REUTERS
    Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine to fall 8%
    The Kremlin-controlled energy giant will ship 32.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, down almost 8% from the previous several days
    A ship docks in Linden, Guyana, July 17, 2022.
    Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
    Guyana wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production
    A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, Aug 13, 2018.
    India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia
    Bangladesh is among some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India, an official says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher