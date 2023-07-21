India's biggest cinema operator banks on "Barbenheimer" after Bollywood flops

India's biggest cinema operator PVR Inox is banking on Hollywood's "Oppenheimer", "Barbie" and unlimited popcorn to pack theatres after a string of Bollywood flops kept away those patrons who still favour going to the movies over streaming services.

Hoping to cash in on the global "Barbenheimer" craze, PVR Inox set up countdown timers for the first time at several locations and started screening "Oppenheimer" at midnight on Friday, the day of its US release date.

It also cut snack prices - which movie goers have often complained about for costing more than the ticket - and is offering unlimited popcorn refills on weekends.

For the opening weekend, some theatres will also run an "Oppenheimer" movie marathon, with back-to-back shows over a 24 hour period. Combined advance sales for both movies for Friday to Sunday was 900,000 tickets, the highest for any film outside the Marvel or "Avatar" series, said company co-CEO Gautam Dutta.