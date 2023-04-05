    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Bank server glitch leaves customers in limbo for six hours

    ATM, internet banking and POS transactions were hampered for six hours 

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2023, 04:17 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 04:17 PM

    Customers have suffered for six hours due to a technical glitch in Bangladesh Bank’s payment server that hampered ATM, internet banking and POS transactions.

    It revealed the glitch after the services were restored at 6pm on Wednesday.

    “There was a technical glitch in the networking system. The problem was solved at 6pm. The system is functioning properly now,” said central bank spokesman Sarwar Hossain.

    Transactions worth Tk 40 billion are made through these systems daily, according to the central bank.

    The glitch in the National Payment Switch of Bangladesh also forced banks to halt inter-bank transactions as the customers started complaining about the services after 12pm.

    RELATED STORIES
    Biman's email server hacked for five days, probe opens
    Biman's email server hacked for 5 days
    The hackers demanded a huge ransom to be paid in 10 days or information would be leaked
    People queue to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank, ahead of presidential elections, in Zamfara, Nigeria Feb 8, 2023.
    Nigeria's Buhari grants 60-day extension to turn in old banknotes
    But the new notes have been in short supply, leading to long queues and chaotic scenes at banks across the country
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at a graph on his computer screen on the dealing floor at ICAP in London, Britain, Jan 3, 2018.
    UK's cost-of-living crisis deepens digital divides
    In 2022, Britain's communications regulator reported that 6% of homes did not have any access to the internet, while another 5% relied solely on mobile internet connections
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov 2, 2021.
    Meta, Google defend Brazilian law on responsibility for internet content
    The polarised political climate in the country has led to calls to regulate the internet, a move that tech companies discourage

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain