Bangladesh Bank server glitch leaves customers in limbo for six hours

Customers have suffered for six hours due to a technical glitch in Bangladesh Bank’s payment server that hampered ATM, internet banking and POS transactions.
It revealed the glitch after the services were restored at 6pm on Wednesday.
“There was a technical glitch in the networking system. The problem was solved at 6pm. The system is functioning properly now,” said central bank spokesman Sarwar Hossain.
Transactions worth Tk 40 billion are made through these systems daily, according to the central bank.
The glitch in the National Payment Switch of Bangladesh also forced banks to halt inter-bank transactions as the customers started complaining about the services after 12pm.