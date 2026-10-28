October 28, 2026

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NID server ‘down’, online services disrupted for three hours

An NID Wing system manager says there is “no risk” of a cyberattack on the identity database stemming from the PHP vulnerability

NID server ‘down’, online services disrupted for three hours

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 04:29 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 04:29 PM

Online services related to national identity cards were disrupted for around three hours on Wednesday after the Election Commission’s NID server was taken offline.

The authorities said the server had been shut down for “maintenance work”, although no prior announcement had been made.

Several websites in Bangladesh had already been taken offline amid fears of cyberattacks after a critical security vulnerability was detected in PHP, one of the world’s most widely used programming languages for building websites.

Asked whether the NID server had encountered any similar complications, Muhammad Ashraf Hossain, system manager at the NID Wing, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday that there was “no risk” of a cyberattack on the NID database because of the PHP vulnerability.

“We provide services through internal servers. However, online services were disrupted from 10am to 1pm today due to maintenance work. The technical team is working on the matter. The server has already been restored,” he said.

Ashraf also said there was “nothing to worry about”.

The Bangladesh Bank website was restored on Sunday after remaining offline for three days due to the risk of cyberattacks linked to the PHP security vulnerability.

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