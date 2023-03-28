Alibaba to split into six units

DAVID BLENNERHASSETT, ANALYST AT BALLINGAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS

"This somewhat mirrors Alphabet's path in which it also became a Holdco for a number of operations. Sounds like a sound practice for the siloed ops to independently carve out their own brand/narrative, if you will, IPO, and uplift funds to the parent.

"Although this may provide added granularity to Alibaba's various businesses, it doesn't necessarily translate Alibaba is more attractive if it continues to control each segment - or holding minority/equity-accounting stakes, and the market assigns discounts on discounts.

"I do wonder if there is some regulatory angle here, ringfencing some outfits that may face greater scrutiny. Interesting timing as this announcement coincides with Ma visiting China again."

STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST AT EQUITI CAPITAL, LONDON

"I am not sure how quickly Alibaba could be broken up. I am sure they have done some work on this before announcing it, but it seems quite a large job to create six companies out of one. But it does inject an element of flexibility and adaptability into the company, which currently is something of a behemoth.