How Titas plans to charge its over 2.5m fixed-price household customers extra

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the largest gas distribution utility in Bangladesh, has recently submitted a proposal to the energy regulator to charge its existing more than 2.5 million fixed-price subscribers extra, claiming its investigation found that these subscribers have been using more units of gas than they are legally allocated.

If Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, approves the proposal, the charges of the fixed-price subscribers will go up to Tk 1,379 from the current Tk 990, marking a 39 percent increase for a single burner stove, while the charges for a double-burner stove will rise to Tk 1,592 from current Tk 1,080, a 47 percent increase.

The current prices for fixed-price subscribers were set in June last year, and the prices were set by considering the fact that in a household, customers use an average of 55 cubic metres of gas with a single-burner stove, while with a double-burner stove, a customer uses an average 60 cubic metres of gas in a month.

While speaking to http://bdnews24.com, the distributor’s Managing Director, Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, said Titas’s investigation found that the fixed-price subscribers use way more than the allocation.