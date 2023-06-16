Banks open on Friday and Saturday for Hajj-related transactions

Each pilgrim may need to pay an additional $400 as they will be taken to Jeddah from Madinah on two different flights, according to a Biman official
Bangladesh Bank has directed all commercial banks to keep their branches and sub-branches engaged in Hajj-related transactions open on Friday and Saturday for the convenience of pilgrims.
In a directive issued on Thursday, banks were asked to ensure adequate security and operate with limited manpower during the weekend.
The branches and sub-branches conducting Hajj-related activities will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.