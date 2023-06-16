    বাংলা

    Banks open on Friday and Saturday for Hajj-related transactions

    Banks have been asked to operate with a limited number of staff for the convenience of Hajj travellers

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 June 2023, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 06:35 AM

    Bangladesh Bank has directed all commercial banks to keep their branches and sub-branches engaged in Hajj-related transactions open on Friday and Saturday for the convenience of pilgrims.

    In a directive issued on Thursday, banks were asked to ensure adequate security and operate with limited manpower during the weekend.

    The branches and sub-branches conducting Hajj-related activities will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

