Lack of attention to customer needs is causing mismatch in housing market: Bproperty CEO

The metro rail can make a difference too.

“I think now you're getting the benefit of access to the metro rail, which allows you to get up to Uttara. By the middle of the year, I think you'd be able to get down to Motijheel. It's taking traffic off the roads, so now you've got that benefit, too. So it’s still more affordable for Dhaka and you’ve got better accessibility than you've had before,” Nosworthy said.

The secondary market is popular due to price and convenience, the real estate executive said. After all, if the buyer can pay, they can move in quickly.

“We also estimate that secondary should always be maybe 15 to 20 percent cheaper than primary. Plus there are just more options available.”

Meanwhile, primary buyers face delays in construction and their end product may differ from their expectations, he said.

However, the secondary market has risks and is often trickier due to the legal process, mortgages, marketing, and scaling, the CEO acknowledged.

What Bproperty does is formalise a previously uncertain system for buying secondary property and is creating a team that buyers, sellers, tenants, and lenders can have confidence in, he said.

“We have everything in-house. We have in-house lawyers, in-house valuers, in-house sales teams, in-house product teams, and in-house marketing. We've built a very substantial business to control this because it's the only way we can get full confidence with regards to the quality of the business and the quality of the processes.”

This allows financial institutions to put more trust in the secondary real estate market, he said.

“We work with nine banks. I’ve met with EBL and DBH. They’re big partners of ours. They’re very much interested in secondary because the deal flow through the primary is just too small.”

The secondary market is fundamental to the growth of the industry because a house is an investment, Nosworthy said.

“At some point, I want to liquidate that investment. At some point, my personal, and social status changes and I may need to move. I want to increase my house size or decrease it. The only asset that I've got to trade is the secondary house that I've got. So I'll go and sell that. Then that allows me to go and buy something else.”

As people go through changes in life – maturing, going to university, getting married, moving out of their parents' home – they need housing, Nosworthy said.

“Instead of paying rent and putting money in someone else's pocket. I can at least pay off an investment.”