India's HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get approval for rupee trade with Russia

India's central bank has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special "vostro account" for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources.

Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign bank, and this forms a key part of correspondent banking.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank and Canara Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.