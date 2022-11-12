How Musk's Twitter takeover could endanger vulnerable users

Elon Musk's mass layoffs at Twitter are putting government critics and opposition figures around the world at risk, digital rights activists and groups warn, as the company slashes staff including human rights experts and workers in regional hubs.

Experts fear that changing priorities and a loss of experienced workers may mean Twitter falls in line with more requests from officials worldwide to curb critical speech and hand over data on users.

"Twitter is cutting the very teams that were supposed to focus on making the platform safer for its users," said Allie Funk, research director for technology and democracy at Freedom House, a US-based nonprofit focused on rights and democracy.

Twitter fired about half its 7,500 staff last week, following a $44 billion buyout by Musk.

Musk has said "Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged".

Last week, its head of safety Yoel Roth said the platform's ability to manage harassment and hate speech was not materially impacted by the staff changes. Roth has since left Twitter.

However, rights experts have raised concerns over the loss of specialist rights and ethics teams, and media reports of heavy cuts in regional headquarters including in Asia and Africa.

There are also fears of a rise in misinformation and harassment with the loss of staff with knowledge of local contexts and languages outside of the United States.