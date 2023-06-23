People’s Bank Chairman Abul Kashem arrested at airport hours after overseas travel ban

Police have arrested Abul Kashem, chairman of the proposed People’s Bank, at Dhaka airport hours after a court barred him from travelling abroad in a case over money laundering.

Immigration police detained Kashem at Shahjalal International Airport as he was trying to flee to the United States on Wednesday midnight, said investigation officer Inspector Md Moniruzzaman of CID’s financial crime unit.

“Immigration police handed Kashem over to the CID on Thursday morning. He was then sent to the court and the judge set Jun 25 for remand hearing and sent him to jail,” Moniruzzaman said.

Kashem, a vice president of the ruling Awami League’s United States unit, was one of the four people, including Alesha Mart Chairman Md Monzur Alam Sikder, who faced the travel ban.