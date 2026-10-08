Allow withdrawals according to depositor demand: central bank to National Bank

Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman has instructed the chairman of the private National Bank to allow depositors to withdraw money according to demand after learning that the institution’s liquidity situation has improved.

The governor gave the instructions on Thursday during a visit by National Bank Chairman Melita Mehjabeen and Acting Zahidul Haque in the morning, Bangladesh Bank said in a media statement.

The governor said that customers should be allowed to withdraw deposits on demand from Oct 15.

The statement said, “The governor also directed them to ensure the supply of necessary cash at all branches and ATM booths of National Bank PLC so that depositors can withdraw money according to their needs.''

The National Bank, which has been in difficulty due to financial irregularities, could not move to its newly built head office due to a liquidity crisis. After special consideration, the bank was allowed to rent out its head office since last July in an exemption from company law. Bangladesh Bank also cooperated on the matter.

The once profitable bank has faced losses due to money laundering, pressure from non-performing loans. According to the latest unaudited financial statements, the bank has incurred losses of Tk 22.86 billion in the first six months of 2026. During this period, the loss per share was Tk 7.10.

In the same period of 2025, the bank reported a loss per share of Tk 3.60, with total losses of Tk 9.85 billion.