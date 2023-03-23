European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs after the collapse of two US lenders earlier this month triggered worries of contagion throughout the banking system.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch with "significant" implications for a slowing US economy.

The turmoil that began in the United States spread quickly around the globe, ensnaring one of Europe's biggest banking names in 167-year-old Credit Suisse AG, which was forced into a shotgun marriage with Swiss peer UBS Group to avert a wider crisis.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday the next two weeks will be vital to making sure the rescue was a success. Swiss authorities had urged the banks to come together and gave financial guarantees worth up to 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) to get the deal done.

"At this moment the focus has to be that we can maintain financial stability and that the closing of the deal is smooth and fast," Jordan told a news conference after SNB hiked rates by half a percentage point.