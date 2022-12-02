Bangladesh exports cross $5bn for the first time

Bangladesh has set a new milestone for exports as receipts crossed the $5 billion mark in a month for the first time, beating forecasts of impending economic gloom.

Goods worth $5.09 billion were shipped in November, a 26 percent year-on-year growth, eclipsing the previous monthly record of $4.9 billion set in June, according to data published by the Export Promotion Bureau.

In light of the ongoing economic slowdown, the latest export figures have taken many industrialists by surprise.

BGMEA chief Faruque Hassan attributes the feat to garment exporters' tapping into new markets following the pandemic as well as their capacity to manufacture high-quality apparels.