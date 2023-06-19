Bangladesh rations furnace oil for power as private plants turn to BPC for fuel

BPC Director Anupam said: “The private plants did not ask us for oil even when we had a surplus. I can’t say why they are taking oil from the BPC now.”



The BPC sold 2,500 tonnes of furnace oil on a daily average in May, but the sales increased this month, to 3,489 tonnes on Jun 12, according to Anupam.



Several BPC officials, who spoke to bdnews24.com on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to divulge details to the media, said a dollar supply crunch and a failure to pay dues to the suppliers forced the delay in imports.



A director of Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association said the ongoing dollar crisis has made it difficult for the entrepreneurs to import furnace oil, which forced them to buy the fuel oil from the BPC to keep the plants operational.



“We’re getting oil, although a bit late. But there hasn’t been a big problem yet,” he said.