    বাংলা

    Bangladesh inter-bank transactions resume after RTGS server glitch

    The settlement of transactions between banks was disrupted for a day due to a technical problem

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2023, 07:34 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 07:34 AM

    The Real Time Gross Settlement server is back up and running after a 'technical glitch' halted inter-bank transactions in Bangladesh for a day.

    Transactions through the RTGS system resumed at 10 am on Tuesday, according to Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the central bank.

    Customers could not submit cheques from other banks to their accounts on Monday, while the Bangladesh Bank also cancelled all inter-bank transaction orders.

    However, technicians were able to resolve the issue on Monday night, said Sarwar.

    Public and private banks also confirmed the resumption of transactions. The RTGS was operational in the Motijheel branches of Pubali Bank, Eastern Bank and Exim Bank, among others.

    Earlier in April, a technical issue led to a six-hour outage of the central bank's National Payment Switch of Bangladesh (NPSB) server, affecting ATM, internet banking, and POS transactions.

    The RTGS system enables customers to complete transactions within 30 minutes and also facilitates the payment of import duties.

    According to the central bank, around 8,000 branches of commercial banks are connected to the RTGS server.

    The latest data shows that the RTGS facilitated 827,825 transactions worth Tk 549.3 billion in June. The system was also used for 57,399 transactions worth $1.87 billion last month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh RTGS server glitch forces shutdown of inter-bank transactions
    Server glitch shuts inter-bank transactions
    Customers could not make any inter-bank transactions over the issue
    Football - Leagues Cup - Group J - Inter Miami v Atlanta United - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - Jul 25, 2023 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in action
    Messi's hot Miami start has dramatic impact on MLS Cup odds
    With Messi's MLS debut still more than three weeks away, his new team's odds of winning the title are now among the top half of the league at most sportsbooks
    Onlookers gather at the scene following a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa July 6, 2023.
    Gas leak kills 16 in S Africa
    South African media reported that the gas leak could have been linked to suspected illegal mining activities
    Security personnel work at the scene of a suspected Palestinian shooting attack that killed four people near the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar AwadREUTERS
    Palestinian gunmen kill 4 near Israeli settlement
    Hamas says the attack is a response to a deadly raid by Israeli forces a day earlier in the flashpoint city of Jenin

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan