Bangladesh inter-bank transactions resume after RTGS server glitch

The Real Time Gross Settlement server is back up and running after a 'technical glitch' halted inter-bank transactions in Bangladesh for a day.

Transactions through the RTGS system resumed at 10 am on Tuesday, according to Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the central bank.

Customers could not submit cheques from other banks to their accounts on Monday, while the Bangladesh Bank also cancelled all inter-bank transaction orders.

However, technicians were able to resolve the issue on Monday night, said Sarwar.