Bangladesh inter-bank transactions resume after RTGS server glitch

The Real Time Gross Settlement server is back up and running after a 'technical glitch' halted inter-bank transactions in Bangladesh for a day.
Transactions through the RTGS system resumed at 10 am on Tuesday, according to Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the central bank.
Customers could not submit cheques from other banks to their accounts on Monday, while the Bangladesh Bank also cancelled all inter-bank transaction orders.
However, technicians were able to resolve the issue on Monday night, said Sarwar.
Public and private banks also confirmed the resumption of transactions. The RTGS was operational in the Motijheel branches of Pubali Bank, Eastern Bank and Exim Bank, among others.
Earlier in April, a technical issue led to a six-hour outage of the central bank's National Payment Switch of Bangladesh (NPSB) server, affecting ATM, internet banking, and POS transactions.
The RTGS system enables customers to complete transactions within 30 minutes and also facilitates the payment of import duties.
According to the central bank, around 8,000 branches of commercial banks are connected to the RTGS server.
The latest data shows that the RTGS facilitated 827,825 transactions worth Tk 549.3 billion in June. The system was also used for 57,399 transactions worth $1.87 billion last month.