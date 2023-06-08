    বাংলা

    Telegraph faces sale after UK lender takes control of owners

    A $745.4 million auction is set to be launched of the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator magazine, according to Sky news

    Reuters
    Published : 8 June 2023, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 05:01 AM

    The Telegraph group of newspapers could be sold after the Bank of Scotland appointed receivers for shares of the publisher's owners who failed to repay loans by the bank, restructuring group AlixPartners said on Wednesday.

    Receivers Alastair Beveridge and Ben Browne of AlixPartners will explore ways to recover the debts for the bank, a member of the Lloyds Banking Group, after talks failed to resolve the issue, AlixPartners said in a statement.

    No operational changes are expected for the media businesses or their employees, and "neither the Telegraph Media Group (TMG) nor The Spectator are entering administration," AlixPartners added.

    The Barclay family owns shares of Ltd, a holding company within the Penultimate Investment Holdings Limited (PIHL) Group that indirectly owns Telegraph Media Group Limited (TMG) and The Spectator magazine.

    AlixPartners said the receivers may reach a resolution which could involve the Telegraph and Spectator businesses being sold. Aidan Barclay, Howard Barclay and Philip Peters have been removed as directors of TMG and The Spectator, and Rigel Mowatt has been removed as a director of The Spectator.

    The Barclay family confirmed by email that "discussions with Lloyds Banking Group remain ongoing," and it hoped to come to an agreement that would satisfy all parties.

    Sky News reported on Tuesday that Lloyds was set to launch a 600 million pound ($745.4 million) auction of the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator magazine.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland Oct 25, 2022.
    UBS expects to seal Credit Suisse takeover by Jun 12
    The biggest bank deal since the global financial crisis will create a group overseeing $5 trillion of assets, giving UBS overnight a leading position in key markets
    A shopper looks at fruit and vegetables inside an ALDI supermarket near Altrincham, Britain, February 20, 2023.
    UK to ask supermarkets to cap prices of basic food items
    The cost of such essentials continues to rise in the double digits
    US banks rethink social media as a threat, not a marketing tool
    US banks rethink social media as a threat
    Bank executives and directors have ordered their companies to add social media into risk-management programs
    People shop in a grocery store in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 28, 2022.
    More US consumers are falling behind on payments
    Worsening economic conditions would lead to "credit deterioration throughout 2023 and 2024 with losses eventually surpassing pre-pandemic levels given an oncoming recession," analysts predict

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps