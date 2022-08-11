Goods in limbo as rising transport costs bite Benapole traders

As fuel prices have shot up, truck and covered van owners are demanding higher rates, causing serious difficulties for traders at the Benapole land port.

In addition to rising costs, there is also a shortage of vehicles.

As a result, traders, transport agents and C&F agents are struggling to send imports from India to their destinations across the country.

They say that before the fuel price hike, it took Tk 18,000–23,000 to rent a truck from Benapole to Dhaka. But now, transporters are demanding Tk 28,000-32,000 for the trip.