    93 tonnes of green chillies imported in a week amid skyrocketing prices

    The agriculture ministry has so far permitted imports of 36,830 tonnes of green chillies

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 July 2023, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 02:29 PM

    A shipment of 93 tonnes of green chillies has arrived in Bangladesh in a week after the government allowed imports after the price went through the roof. 

    The Ministry of Agriculture says the government has permitted imports of 36,830 tonnes of green chillies so far. 

    On Sunday, 55 tonnes of green chillies arrived in the country from India. Six other trucks carrying green chillies also entered Bangladesh through Satkhira’s Bhomra land port. 

    The price of the kitchen staple increases during every monsoon, but anticipating a crisis this time, the government allowed imports. 

    However, trade with India through the land ports was halted for four days during the Eid, sending green chilli prices through the roof. 

    In Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, green chillies were being sold at more than Tk 500 per kg amid the monsoon supply crunch.

