November 13, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Bangladesh to receive $30mn from climate finance fund

The funds will be used to support coastal communities

Bangladesh to receive $30mn from climate finance fund

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 01:20 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 01:20 AM

Bangladesh is set to receive $30 million from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the first time earmarked for the people residing in its coastal regions.

State Minister for Climate and Environment Shaikh Faridul Islam shared the information while briefing journalists at the Bangladesh Pavilion in Antalya Expo City, Turkiye, on Wednesday.

Five other nations will also receive funds from the organisation to address climate change.

The state minister emphasised the urgent need for grant-based financing and funding with favourable terms for climate-vulnerable nations.

He stressed that ensuring adequate, grant-based financial support is essential for these countries to cope with the adverse impacts of climate change.

Faridul urged developed nations and international development partners, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to increase funding for climate adaptation and to expand access to financing under easier terms for affected countries.

He said Bangladesh has made progress in disaster risk reduction, early warnings and local adaptation despite being highly vulnerable to climate change.

The country has also established a Climate Change Trust Fund and tracks climate spending across 25 ministries and departments, with the national budget covering about 88 percent of adaptation costs.

SDG Affairs Chief Coordinator SM Abdul Awal said climate adaptation and development are closely linked, adding that progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be sustained without effective adaptation.

Related Stories
Nine years on, Osmani Udyan reopens to discontent
Nine years on, Osmani Udyan reopens to discontent
Bangladesh to take $15.2bn climate toll to COP31
Bangladesh to take $15.2bn climate toll to COP31
How teachers are reshaping classrooms for AI
How teachers are reshaping classrooms for AI
IMF deal cancelled: Khosru
IMF deal cancelled: Khosru
Read More
Bangladesh to receive $30mn in climate finance
Bangladesh to receive $30mn in climate finance
The Meghna is quietly making room for new land
The Meghna is quietly making room for new land
Blood test flags early ovarian cancer risk: report
Blood test flags early ovarian cancer risk: report
Eli Lilly breaks ground with China approval for obesity pill
Eli Lilly breaks ground with China approval for obesity pill
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More