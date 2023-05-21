State minister says Bangladesh needs 'billions of dollars' to extract gas

The government lacks the billions of dollars it needs to extract gas and ensure undisrupted supply, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

He made the comments after participants at a seminar on Saturday called for efforts to explore new gas fields and extract gas from the existing ones to tackle an ongoing energy crisis that caused disruptions to industrial productions and supply to kitchens, and frequent power cuts.

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the seminar in Dhaka on the future of Bangladesh’s energy strategy.

Badrul Imam, honorary professor at Dhaka University’s geology department, said foreign companies estimate Bangladesh has 32-42 trillion cubic feet of gas in its offshore reserves while the country needs a maximum 1.5 tcf of gas annually.