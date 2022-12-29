    বাংলা

    Indian tycoon Adani says Adani Group is financially strong

    The group's profit has been growing at twice the rate of its debt which has brought down its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.2 from 7.6, the billionaire said

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 04:14 AM

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said his conglomerate Adani Group is "financially very strong and secure," while addressing concerns about the company's debt, in an interview to news channel India Today on Wednesday.

    Adani said that people raising "noises" about Adani Group's debt have not done a deep dive into its financials and also have a "vested interest" to tarnish the reputation of the group.

    The group's profit has been growing at twice the rate of its debt which has brought down its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.2 from 7.6, he added in the interview.

    The tycoon recently took a major shareholding control in New Delhi Television Ltd through his media entity AMG Media Network, raising fears that the media company might lose its editorial independence.

    Adani said, "NDTV will be a credible, independent, global network" with clear boundaries between management and editorial.

    He said the next union budget would address concerns about a possible recession in the country in 2023, adding that focus on capital expenditure, employment, spending on social infrastructure and social security will help in facing global headwinds of recession.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 27, 2022.
    Twitter down for thousands of users
    Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States
    An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    FTX customers file class action to claim assets
    Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX but said he does not believe he has criminal liability
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders in Saint Petersburg, Russia, December 26, 2022.
    Putin bans oil exports to countries implementing price cap
    The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year
    27th Dhaka International Trade Fair to kick off on Sunday
    Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off Sunday
    As the current venue is 14 kilometres away from Kuril Bishwa Road at the suburb, the organisers have arranged special BRTC bus services for the visitors

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher