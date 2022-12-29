Indian tycoon Adani says Adani Group is financially strong

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said his conglomerate Adani Group is "financially very strong and secure," while addressing concerns about the company's debt, in an interview to news channel India Today on Wednesday.

Adani said that people raising "noises" about Adani Group's debt have not done a deep dive into its financials and also have a "vested interest" to tarnish the reputation of the group.

The group's profit has been growing at twice the rate of its debt which has brought down its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.2 from 7.6, he added in the interview.