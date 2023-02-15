    বাংলা

    Rampal power plant set to resume production after monthlong halt due to coal shortage

    A dollar crisis led to a shortage of coal, for which Bangladesh depends on imports

    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 07:33 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 07:33 PM

    The power plant in Bagerhat’s Rampal is set to resume production after a monthlong halt caused by a coal shortage amid a dollar crisis that hampered fuel imports. 

    One of the two 660 MW units will resume electricity production on Wednesday, said Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited. 

    The company decided to resume production after it ensured coal supply, he said on Tuesday.

    A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of coal arrived in Rampal on Feb 9, and another with 50,000 tonnes more is scheduled to dock on Feb 18, Anwarul said.

    Currently, the unit needs 5,000 tonnes of coal to supply 560-570 MW a day, which means it will be possible to keep the unit running for six days with the first shipment and 10 days with the second. 

    The authorities are supposed to keep a month’s coal stock at the power station, but it could not be possible due to a global energy crisis. 

    The suspension of production on Jan 14 did not affect the country much as demand was very low with less cooling needs amid winter. 

    As spring has arrived, some areas have started to experience power outages again. 

    During her visit to India on Sept 6, 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated one unit of the plant. The plant started supplying electricity to the National Grid on Dec 17.

