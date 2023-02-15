Rampal power plant set to resume production after monthlong halt due to coal shortage

The power plant in Bagerhat’s Rampal is set to resume production after a monthlong halt caused by a coal shortage amid a dollar crisis that hampered fuel imports.

One of the two 660 MW units will resume electricity production on Wednesday, said Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited.

The company decided to resume production after it ensured coal supply, he said on Tuesday.

A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of coal arrived in Rampal on Feb 9, and another with 50,000 tonnes more is scheduled to dock on Feb 18, Anwarul said.