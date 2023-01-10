After World Cup, Qatar sets sight on reviving its stock market

Qatar's stock market is set to welcome its first initial public offering (IPO) in almost three years in a test of new regulations that Doha has introduced, hoping to compete with more active exchanges in the region.

IT services firm MEEZA could raise up to 911 million riyals ($249 million) when it launches its IPO on Jan 15 through the sale of 50% of its shares under a new bookbuilding process in Doha which allows companies to offer a price range to test investor appetite and determine pricing.

Qatar, the world's top LNG exporter and recent host of the FIFA World Cup 2022, is turning its attention to diversifying its economy away from gas.

That strategy includes building its equities market by opening it up to a wider investor base and introducing more listings.

"Now that the World Cup has been successfully hosted, we can see the focus is shifting to other diversification areas," said Osama Ali, HSBC's head of global banking in Qatar.

Gas-rich Qatar, in an attempt to emulate the dramatic transformation of Gulf rivals Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has spent at least $229 billion on infrastructure in the 11 years since winning the bid to host the World Cup.

The absence of listings has created pent-up demand for new flotations and companies have realised this and are lining up. Barring volatility from global markets, activity in Qatar is expected to pick up in the first half of the year, Ali said, adding that up to six companies may go public through IPOs in the next 18 months.