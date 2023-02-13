India's Adani tries to calm investors as market rout continues

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven listed stocks have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan 24 report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, allegations the group has denied.

The turmoil continued on Monday, with shares in the listed companies extending their losses.

In a statement to Reuters, the conglomerate said the balance sheet of each of its independent portfolio companies was "very healthy", adding it had secure assets and strong cashflows, with its business plans fully funded.

"We are confident in the continued ability of our portfolio to deliver superior returns to shareholders," Adani Group said in the emailed statement.