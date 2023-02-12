    বাংলা

    Nestle to pay ex-manager $2.2m over bullying case

    Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland after a 12-year legal battle

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 02:10 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 02:10 AM

    Nestle NESN.S will pay a former manager 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) compensation after a Swiss court upheld her claim of bullying while working at the company, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported.

    Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland, the paper said on Saturday, after a 12-year legal battle.

    The 67-year-old former head of global food safety had complained because she felt discredited and degraded by Nestle employees for years and had suffered such psychological damage that she had to apply for an occupational disability pension when she was 55, the report said.

    She launched her legal battle against Nestle in 2011 after the company sacked her in 2010.

    Her lawyer, Mathilde Bessonnet, said the payment showed the court had recognised Motarjemi's claim that her career was destroyed and that her employer was fully responsible.

    "Nestle must pay my client the entire lost wage bill retrospectively, from the moment of termination until retirement," Bessonnet told the paper.

    Motarjemi was quoted as saying: "My lawsuit against Nestle was never about money. I wanted a court to recognise the injustice done to me."

    The judgment is final with Nestle deciding not to appeal. The company did not confirm the compensation amount. "We sincerely regret the almost 12 years of litigation and wish to bring this legal matter to a final close," a Nestle spokeswoman said.

    Nestle said it did not tolerate harassment and took such allegations very seriously.

