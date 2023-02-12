Nestle to pay ex-manager $2.2m over bullying case

Nestle NESN.S will pay a former manager 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) compensation after a Swiss court upheld her claim of bullying while working at the company, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported.

Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland, the paper said on Saturday, after a 12-year legal battle.

The 67-year-old former head of global food safety had complained because she felt discredited and degraded by Nestle employees for years and had suffered such psychological damage that she had to apply for an occupational disability pension when she was 55, the report said.

She launched her legal battle against Nestle in 2011 after the company sacked her in 2010.