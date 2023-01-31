    বাংলা

    Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine hit historic low in January

    The decline is primarily the result of reduced demand for Russian gas in Europe, amid an unusually warm and windy winter, Vedomosti reports

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 07:19 AM

    Russia's Gazprom's gas exports to the European Union via Ukraine reached a record low of 951.4 million cubic metres in the first 30 days of January, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing Gazprom figures.

    Vedomosti reported that Gazprom had shipped between 41-43 million cubic metres via Ukraine daily during the second half of 2022. However, from Jan 5, daily volumes began to fall sharply, with only 24.4 million cubic metres shipped daily by Jan 19.

    Vedomosti reported that the decline is primarily the result of reduced demand for Russian gas in Europe, amid an unusually warm and windy winter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hikes retail power prices by 5% for February
    Govt raises retail power prices again
    Prices at the wholesale level will also see an 8.06 percent increase in February
    LPG prices see a sudden surge on ‘demand-supply mismatch’
    LPG prices rise sharply on ‘low supply’
    The retail price of a 12 kg cylinder has increased by at least Tk 200 last week and cylinders are unavailable at many retail outlets due to a dwindling supply
    Retail power price likely to rise again in February as part of monthly readjustment
    Retail power price may rise again in Feb
    State Minister Nasrul says the price might be lowered when global fuel prices fall
    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
    India's LIC to engage with Adani
    LIC says in a statement it has invested $4.47 billion in Adani companies, about 1% of its assets under management

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher