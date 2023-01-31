Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine hit historic low in January

Russia's Gazprom's gas exports to the European Union via Ukraine reached a record low of 951.4 million cubic metres in the first 30 days of January, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing Gazprom figures.

Vedomosti reported that Gazprom had shipped between 41-43 million cubic metres via Ukraine daily during the second half of 2022. However, from Jan 5, daily volumes began to fall sharply, with only 24.4 million cubic metres shipped daily by Jan 19.