Call to open stalled domestic airports to promote ‘smart aviation’

A seminar has been held in Dhaka on capacity building of international airports and opening of stalled domestic airports in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Monitor organised the seminar in cooperation with Eastern Bank Ltd at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday to promote “smart aviation”.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer, were among the guests.

Retired wing commander ATM Nazrul Islam, managing director of the United Airways, presented the key-note paper.