    বাংলা

    UN accord on ship recycling to start within 2 years after more countries join

    Much of the world's ship breaking takes place at sites across south Asia in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan

    Reuters
    Published : 27 June 2023, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 02:24 PM

    An international accord on recycling ships is set to begin within 24 months after Bangladesh and Liberia became the latest countries to ratify the accord, officials said on Monday.

    The Hong Kong convention, a treaty set up by UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), is aimed at ensuring that ships, when being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives, did not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety and to the environment.

    Much of the world's ship breaking takes place at sites across south Asia in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan and involves dangerous manual labour where workers dismantle ships and are exposed to toxic substances.

    Working conditions still remain perilous, including fires and falling steel plates, which kill or seriously injure workers across the breaker yards in South Asia, according to analysis from campaigners with NGO Shipbreaking Platform, which monitors conditions at sites.

    The Hong Kong convention was adopted in 2009 by 63 countries aiming to boost working conditions.

    Nevertheless, it needed to meet various criteria, including having at least 40 percent of the world's merchant shipping by gross tonnage represented by ratifying nations, which had not been met previously despite other large maritime nations such as India already ratifying it.

    The accession of Bangladesh and Liberia mean the total 22 contracting states to the convention represent approximately 45.81 percent of the gross tonnage of the world's merchant shipping, the IMO said in a statement.

    The combined annual ship recycling volume of the 22 contracting states during the preceding 10 years amounted to 23.8 million gross tonnage, equivalent to 3.31 percent of the required recycling volume and above the required 3% threshold.

    Lenn Eugene Nagbe, chief executive of the Liberia Maritime Authority, said it was "a great and historic day for world shipping".

    Bangladesh had "demonstrated global leadership and commitment as a major ship recycling country to environmentally safe and sustainable ship recycling" by acceding to the Convention, Saida Muna Tasneem, Dhaka's permanent IMO representative, added in the statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ship arrives at Mongla port with over 32,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal power plant
    Ship with more coal for Rampal arrives at Mongla
    The power plant halted production on several occasions recently due to a shortage of coal
    As Biden, Modi meet, a flurry of new US and India deals
    As Biden, Modi meet, a flurry of new US and India deals
    The Biden administration will make easier for Indians to live and work in the United States
    Ship carrying over 26,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla
    Ship carrying coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla
    A Chinese vessel arrives with the much-needed fuel from Indonesia amid an intensifying power crisis
    An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan Nov 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Top shipper of Russian oil secures Indian cover
    The reflagging of vessels and changes of registry highlight the tightening oversight by Western service providers over supply of Russian oil

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps