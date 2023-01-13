French spirits giant Pernod faces growing challenges in India

DELHI CITY INVESTIGATION

Pernod has since last year been under the scanner of India's Enforcement Directorate as part of an investigation into how retailers, manufacturers and politicians allegedly colluded to illegally profit from the 2021 auction of liquor retail licences in New Delhi.

The capital city's liquor policy prohibited manufacturers from participating in retail sales, directly or indirectly, but Pernod was "in contravention" as it effectively used bank guarantees to invest in retailers, the agency says.

Pernod Ricard India said it strongly denies the allegations of the directorate, adding that it "will continue to fully cooperate with the Indian authorities in this matter."

FEDERAL TAX DEMAND

On the tax front, the spirits giant is facing a nearly $250 million federal demand for allegedly undervaluing imports for over a decade to avoid full payment of duties.

India's customs authority in a court filing last year called the company a "habitual litigant" and accused it of a conspiracy "to defraud the Government of India of its legitimate revenue."

Pernod, which challenged the demand, says it has "always endeavoured to act with full transparency and in compliance with customs and regulatory requirements."