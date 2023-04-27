Bangladesh is poised to be a regional hub of investment, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is going to be a regional hub for investment, industrialisation and export due to the government's pragmatic policies, calling for more Japanese investment in larger volumes.

"With our pragmatic policies and vision, Bangladesh is guaranteed to emerge as a regional hub for investment, industrialisation and exports to diverse destinations in the region and beyond," she said while launching the Bangladesh Investment Summit in Tokyo on Thursday.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority co-organised the event titled “Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan”, according to state-run news agency BSS.