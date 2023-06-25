TCB cardholders to get subsidised rice at Tk 30 per kg

People with Trading Corporation of Bangladesh cards will get access to 5 kg of rice from Open Market Sales, starting in July, in addition to their regular allocation.

The decision was made at the instruction of the prime minister, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The prime minister asked why poor people were lining up once to buy TCB products and then lining up again to collect rice when both could be done at the same time, the food minister said.

Accordingly, the food ministry transferred an allocation of 5 kg of rice per person per month from the regular OMS allocation to the TCB distribution programme.