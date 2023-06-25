TCB cardholders to get subsidised rice at Tk 30 per kg

People with Trading Corporation of Bangladesh cards will get access to 5 kg of rice from Open Market Sales, starting in July, in addition to their regular allocation.
The decision was made at the instruction of the prime minister, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at the Secretariat on Sunday.
The prime minister asked why poor people were lining up once to buy TCB products and then lining up again to collect rice when both could be done at the same time, the food minister said.
Accordingly, the food ministry transferred an allocation of 5 kg of rice per person per month from the regular OMS allocation to the TCB distribution programme.
TCB customers will be able to purchase rice at Tk 30 per kg once a month, the minister said.
OMS CARD
Food Minister Majumder said that an OMS card system, similar to the TCB card system, would be introduced. Currently, people from low-income groups can purchase OMS goods once a week by submitting their national identity cards.
“We are conducting area-wise publicity campaigns across the country,” the minister said. “Those who need OMS products are submitting their national IDs. From there, we will select one person from a family and return the other cards. This prevents multiple people from the same family from buying OMS products.”
The food minister said that the stock of OMS products was being built up on a test basis and that it will be completed within the next three to four months. According to the rules, each cardholder will get Tk 5 kg of rice and Tk 5 kg of wheat flour per week.
The current Boro rice collection programme is proceeding smoothly, the minister said. The government had set a target of 1.4 million tonnes of food stock by Jun 30, but the food reserves are likely to exceed 1.9 million tonnes, he said.