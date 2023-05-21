US banks rethink social media as a threat, not a marketing tool

Bankers are beefing up risk management, monitoring and emergency procedures around the use of social media after an internet-fueled run toppled Silicon Valley Bank two months ago and sparked turmoil in the industry.

In board rooms across the United States, executives are devising programs and plans to counteract online threats including rumors around the health of the banks that could lead to deposit outflows or weigh on the stock, according to seven banking industry executives and analysts.

The efforts, which have not been previously reported, underscore banks' urgent efforts to adapt to changing times, prevent depositors from sparking a bank run or stop online attacks on their shares by short sellers.

Lenders are taking action, rethinking social media's role as a potential risk rather than marketing tool, after tweets questioning SVB's financial health prompted nervous customers to pull $1 million per second from their accounts before the bank failed on Mar 10.

"Social media risk was primarily reputational, but now it has led to deposit flight risks, which are existential," said Sumeet Chabria, founder of ThoughtLinks, a consulting and advisory firm that works with banks.

Greg Becker, the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, blamed social media as an "unprecedented" factor in the lender's demise. Depositors withdrew $42 billion from SVB in 10 hours, he wrote in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Monday.

SVB's swift downfall stunned markets. On Mar 8, the lender announced it was selling securities and raising capital. As concerns about its financial health escalated, clients in the Bay Area tech industry tweeted about their worries and pulled out funds via mobile apps or online banking.

The former CEO of First Republic Bank, Michael Roffler, also blamed social media for its collapse two months later.

"It has been a wake-up call for some smaller lenders who are now working on updating their emergency response and risk capabilities, along with business continuity plans to tackle this threat," Chabria said.

Bank executives and directors have ordered their companies to add social media into risk-management programs, according to regional bank executives who declined to be identified because the discussions are private.