Toyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own

When the head of Toyota 7203.T announced on Thursday he would step down as CEO, Akio Toyoda opted for the news outlet he sees as the fairest source of information on the automaker's environmental record: his own.

For the last three years, the 66-year-old has built up the "Toyota Times", hiring Japanese journalists and ramping up coverage of the company to counter what he sees as persistent misinformation and unfair criticism.

Streamed live on the Toyota website, Thursday's sometimes stilted broadcast underscored how Toyoda has tried to change the conversation around the company his grandfather founded and his apparent frustration at failing to do so.

The carmaker's approach has not been "understood or appreciated by those who focus on the short term", Toyoda said in a swipe at critics, before eventually turning to Lexus boss Koji Sato who will take the reins from him from April 1.

Toyoda, who will stay on as chairman, said he felt he had become "part of an older generation" when it comes to the challenge of electrification and connectivity for vehicles.