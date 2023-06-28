Fall in cattle demand, prices amid rains on Eid-ul-Azha eve frustrate traders in Dhaka

Traders at Gabtoli and the makeshift markets in Dhaka rue missed chances to sell their cattle earlier as prices, along with demand, have fallen drastically amid rains on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
“The rains have ruined our luck. I asked customers Tk 130,000 for a cow until yesterday. No customer is offering more than Tk 80,000 for that cow. Some are asking to lower the price even further,” lamented a trader at the largest cattle market of the city.
Shamim, a trader from Sirajganj who gave a single name, said he brought 20 cows but sold only six as the demand decreased amid incessant rains on Wednesday. “Prices have also fallen,” he said.
Salahuddin brought four buffaloes from Cox’s Bazar and asked Tk 400,000 for each of them on Tuesday. A day later, he was forced to sell one buffaloe for Tk 195,000. “And I’m yet to sell the three other buffaloes!”
The demand for big cows has been low. Babu from Sherpur brought 14 big cows but sold only four. “I wanted to sell a cow for Tk 800,000 but the customers are offering half the price.”
He claimed the prices offered by the customers were lower than the total cost spent on cattle feed.
Salahuddin hoped to sell his prize cow, Nabab, for Tk 1.2 million, but the customers offered Tk 600,000 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a customer offered Tk 500,000 for the cow. “This rate is not even equal to the price of the feed I bought for Nabab in the past four years. I think I’ll have to take him back home.”
Abu Sadek from Kuakata, who failed to sell any of his seven big cows, said he was planning to abandon rearing big cows. “How will we be able to rear big cows if we can’t sell them?”
Delwar from Manikganj said he was taking his cow back after the price fell to Tk 80,000 from Tk 140,000 in a day.
Abul Hashem, a representative of the lessee of the cattle market, said they saw very few customers of big cows.
The traders brought back 60-70 cows as prices fell, according to him. “Traders of small cows are also asking to leave. We’ll let them go after midnight.”
The customers of sacrificial animals started to arrive at the market in late afternoon when rains abated.
One of them, Shahnaz Begum from Mirpur, was looking for a cow. When a trader asked for Tk 120,000 for a cow, she looked surprised. “So much money for such a small cow! I’ll give Tk 85,000 for this cow, including the market fees.”
The trader finally gave up bargaining and sold the cow to Shahnaz at the price she offered.
At the other end of the city, traders at a makeshift market in Donia were also worried about their business.
Ratan Sarker, a seasonal trader who brought cows to the market from Kurigram, said he spent a total of Tk 105,000, including the price paid to the farmer, on a cow. He refused to sell it for Tk 110,000 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, he sold it for Tk 95,000. “I was afraid the loss would increase,” said Ratan.
Akmat Hossain, a trader from Faridpur, and many others were still waiting to sell their cows, hoping that the prices would rise again as all the cows at the makeshift market in Donia were usually sold out before Eid morning in the past.