Fall in cattle demand, prices amid rains on Eid-ul-Azha eve frustrate traders in Dhaka

Salahuddin brought four buffaloes from Cox’s Bazar and asked Tk 400,000 for each of them on Tuesday. A day later, he was forced to sell one buffaloe for Tk 195,000. “And I’m yet to sell the three other buffaloes!”

The demand for big cows has been low. Babu from Sherpur brought 14 big cows but sold only four. “I wanted to sell a cow for Tk 800,000 but the customers are offering half the price.”

He claimed the prices offered by the customers were lower than the total cost spent on cattle feed.

Salahuddin hoped to sell his prize cow, Nabab, for Tk 1.2 million, but the customers offered Tk 600,000 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a customer offered Tk 500,000 for the cow. “This rate is not even equal to the price of the feed I bought for Nabab in the past four years. I think I’ll have to take him back home.”

Abu Sadek from Kuakata, who failed to sell any of his seven big cows, said he was planning to abandon rearing big cows. “How will we be able to rear big cows if we can’t sell them?”