European banks succumb to fresh selling pressure

PAUL VAN DER WESTHUIZEN, SENIOR STRATEGIST, RABOBANK, NETHERLANDS

"It seems to be driven by a serious downturn in Deutsche Bank's equity price... Deutsche is a bank that has had its own issues with regulators, it has also seen profit volatility and gone through a restructuring. There is a fundamental difference in that Deutsche has returned to profitability over the last few quarters, whereas Credit Suisse did not have a profitable outlook for 2023 at all."

"It seems like post what happened to Credit Suisse last weekend, two things might be at play here. First of all, investors don't want to hold on to positions that have any concern around them over the weekend. Getting out of such positions is probably what we're seeing with Deutsche Bank. And of course there is money to be made if you're on the right side of an overreaction in the stocks."

“European banks probably suffered from contagion from what was going on in the US, where the regional banks seem to be under pressure in the rising rate environment. European banks have, in fact, had no fundamental issues whatsoever. They are sound and historically stronger than they've ever been. They have been benefiting from the rising interest rate environment and their profitability metrics are finally started kicking up. We had the outlier of Credit Suisse which was there was a sudden lack of trust that led to the run on the bank, but that came from quite a few years of mismanagement and scandal.”

AUTONOMOUS RESEARCH, LONDON

“We are relatively relaxed in view of Deutsche's robust capital and liquidity positions.””

“We have no concerns about Deutsche's viability or asset marks. To be crystal clear - Deutsche is NOT the next Credit Suisse.”

JAN VON GERICH, CHIEF ANALYST, NORDEA, HELSINKI

"Underlying sentiment is still cautious and in this environment no one wants to go into the weekend risk on."

"It's very volatile and it's too early to say things will calm down."

"It's crazy how volatile markets are."

"All of this is happening at a time of exceptionally high inflation environment and adds to the volatility."

JUSSI HILJANEN, HEAD OF EUROPEAN RATES STRATEGY, SEB, SWEDEN

“Generally speaking in this kind of environment markets are quite keen on looking at the weakest link. In general markets are quite worried and are focusing on the potential next domino. If it’s reasonable to focus on Deutsche or not I really don’t know.”

“When these kind of worries hit the market, it’s quite usual that markets buy (the bonds of) Germany, which is outperforming as a flow to safety.”