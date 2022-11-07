Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Twitter Inc's new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the social media platform's mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world's richest person.

Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," Musk said on Sunday.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands replies and provoked lively debates on how the mission will be achieved.

"Accurate to who?," Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked.

Musk, who also runs electric vehicle company Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, said last month Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".