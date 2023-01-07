Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed.

Little has been heard from the once outspoken Chinese billionaire since he criticised China's financial regulators in a speech in Shanghai in 2020, triggering a chain of events that resulted in the shelving of his Ant Group's mega IPO.

The latest sighting of Ma came on the Instagram account of Michelin-starred chef Supinya "Jay Fai" Junsuta, who posted on Friday a picture of himself with Ma along with the message "incredibly humble, we are honored to welcome you and your family to Jay Fai's."