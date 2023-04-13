    বাংলা

    Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

    Apple has also been mass-producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 05:54 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 05:54 AM

    Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

    Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients, and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers involved in talks with Apple told Nikkei.

    Apple has also been mass-producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, the report added.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately determine the three suppliers the report cited.

    Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict COVID-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn's biggest iPhone factory last year.

    Apple is also seeking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

    Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Apple has tripled its production of iPhones in India, assembling over $7 billion worth of smartphones in the country in the last fiscal year.

    The tech giant now manufactures almost 7% of its iPhones in India, up from 1% in 2021, the report said.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on India production.

    In March, Foxconn announced its plans to increase investments outside of China. Meanwhile, Pegatron Corp is in talks to establish a second factory in India as part of its efforts to diversify production away from China, Reuters reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. Oct 28, 2022.
    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from Apr 15: Musk
    The CEO of the social media company also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's 'For You' recommendations
    Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, US Sept 7, 2016.
    Apple supplier Foxconn plans $200m AirPod factory in India
    The deal will see the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, which assembles around 70% of all iPhones, to become an AirPod supplier for the first time
    Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco
    Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death
    Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application and is touted by the company as an alternative to traditional banking services
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US Nov 18, 2022.
    Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts
    The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan