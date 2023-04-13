Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients, and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers involved in talks with Apple told Nikkei.

Apple has also been mass-producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately determine the three suppliers the report cited.