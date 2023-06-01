Bangladesh lowers LPG prices by 18% for June

The prices of liquefied petroleum gas have been reduced by 18.45 per cent for the month of June in line with the global market.

After the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission set the new rates on Thursday, LPG price stands at Tk 83.92 per kg at the retail level, compared to Tk 102.91 per kg in May.

According to the BERC, the prices of propane and butane for June have been lowered to $443.50 per tonne on an average from $555 in May. Following the changes, the LPG price now stands at Tk 89.48 per kg, including VAT.