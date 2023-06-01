    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lowers LPG prices by 18% for June

    The regulator lowers the prices of liquefied petroleum gas by Tk 18.99 per kg for the month of June

    Published : 1 June 2023, 03:42 PM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 03:42 PM

    The prices of liquefied petroleum gas have been reduced by 18.45 per cent for the month of June in line with the global market.

    After the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission set the new rates on Thursday, LPG price stands at Tk 83.92 per kg at the retail level, compared to Tk 102.91 per kg in May.

    According to the BERC, the prices of propane and butane for June have been lowered to $443.50 per tonne on an average from $555 in May. Following the changes, the LPG price now stands at Tk 89.48 per kg, including VAT.

    That means the price of a 12 kg cylinder, mostly used for cooking, has been reduced by Tk 161 to Tk 1,074, compared to Tk 1,235 in May.

    Reticulated LPG has been priced at Tk 86.25 per kg. Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, now costs Tk 50.9 per litre at retail.

    The regulator raised LPG prices by Tk 4.74 per kg in the previous month after a price hike on the international market.

