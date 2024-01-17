ACI Rice Mill fined for illegal hoarding in Naogaon

The mill stored more Atap rice in its warehouse than its mentioned capacity in breach of the law, he said.

The mill was ordered to sell the extra rice within three working days.

Kamrul also ordered the mill to remove the extra price labelled on the sacks.

Deputy Commissioner Md Goulam Mawla, chief of the district administration, said rice prices increased suddenly a few days ago and allegations surfaced that some rice mill owners caused the hike by illegally hoarding the produce.