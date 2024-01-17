    বাংলা

    ACI Rice Mill fined for illegal hoarding in Naogaon

    The mill stored more Atap rice in its warehouse than its mentioned capacity in breach of the law

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 08:20 PM

    A mobile court has fined ACI Rice Mill at Mohadevpur Upazila in Naogaon Tk 100,000 for hoarding the staple illegally amid price rises.

    Md Kamrul Hasan Sohag, the chief executive of the Upazila administration and executive magistrate, led the mobile court drive on the mill at Saraswatipur on Tuesday evening.

    He said he slapped the fines on the mill in line with the National Agricultural Marketing Act of 2018 and collected the sum immediately.

    The mill stored more Atap rice in its warehouse than its mentioned capacity in breach of the law, he said.

    The mill was ordered to sell the extra rice within three working days.

    Kamrul also ordered the mill to remove the extra price labelled on the sacks.

    Deputy Commissioner Md Goulam Mawla, chief of the district administration, said rice prices increased suddenly a few days ago and allegations surfaced that some rice mill owners caused the hike by illegally hoarding the produce.

    “We are conducting drives on the warehouses of the rice mills following the allegations. The drives will continue.”

    An official at the mill declined to comment on the matter, saying the journalists may contact the company’s media cell.

    Comments from the ACI media cell were not available at night.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dense fog leaves farmers fretting over crop yields in Chuadanga
    Heavy fog casts pall on crop yields in Chuadanga
    The worry is particularly centred around the loss of rice seeds, potentially leading to a shortage of quality fodder and increased risks of disease in other crops
    Supporters of Naogaon independent aspirant jailed for 'buying votes'
    3 jailed for 'buying votes' in Naogaon
    Authorities seized Tk 15,000 from the men, who will spend 15 days in jail
    Woman, daughter among 3 dead in boiler blast at Thakurgaon rice mill
    3 die in Thakurgaon boiler explosion
    Two others were injured in the incident
     A lively cat image created by Thunyapong Jaikum, a thai farmer and artist, is seen in rice fields in Chiang Rai province, north of Thailand, Dec 16, 2023.
    Rice farmer makes art with plantings that depict cats
    The process relies on GPS coordinates to position the seedlings as designated in an initial artist's sketch with the plants changing tint as they grow

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024